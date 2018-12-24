This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flasher arrested outside White House

He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By AFP Monday 24 Dec 2018, 6:26 PM
25 minutes ago 1,703 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4413595
Image: UPI/PA Images
Image: UPI/PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested after exposing himself in front of the White House.

Five people were posing together for pictures yesterday at around 1:30 am near the north fence of the White House when a police officer saw more than he wanted from one of them.

The man, turning around to face the executive mansion, “proceeded to lower his pants and undergarment exposing his genital to plain view,” said the incident report by Washington police.

The suspect was arrested for indecent exposure, a misdemeanour offence. Police did not assign a motive.

While it was unlikely that President Donald Trump or his family caught a glimpse of the flasher, the incident came after Trump postponed a holiday trip to Florida due to a political showdown that has partially shut down the US government.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mother of 'dead' footballer made him get full check-up when he came home for Christmas
    49,999  13
    2
    		'Archaic' visa law in Ireland keeping people from their families this Christmas
    44,589  70
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A civil servant in Kildare on €43,000 put off renting rooms to save money by a bad experience
    44,458  30
    Fora
    1
    		An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    174  0
    The42
    1
    		‘He is an absolute genius. But it comes at a cost’
    38,825  9
    2
    		'I'm very lucky to make the money I do and provide the life for my family that I do'
    30,478  19
    3
    		'A lot of clubs can sell you a dream but they actually backed it up': the Irishman and his American dream
    23,511  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 foreign-language shows on Netflix you should binge over the holidays
    4,146  2
    2
    		Una Healy has gone Instagram-official with her new relationship... it's The Dredge
    4,030  3
    3
    		Loungewear options that just about count as clothes to wear over Christmas
    3,318  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    CHRISTMAS
    Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here are a few options
    Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here are a few options
    We asked TDs to share their best Christmas present and NY resolution
    Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?
    OPINION
    Fr Richard Gibbons: 'When was the last time you did something truly selfless for someone else, even if they didn’t deserve it?'
    Fr Richard Gibbons: 'When was the last time you did something truly selfless for someone else, even if they didn’t deserve it?'
    The Irish For... All the most important Christmas words (including Fairytale of New York as Gaeilge)
    Too loud, too bright, too fast, too tight: Christmas can be a nightmare of anxiety for children with autism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie