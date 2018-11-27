This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Flight diverts to Shannon after being forced to abort Dublin Airport landing due to wind

Meanwhile, another flight diverted to Shannon Airport after a woman was reported to be experiencing contractions.

By Patrick Flynn Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 11:55 AM
39 minutes ago 4,110 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Kamenetskiy Konstantin
Image: Shutterstock/Kamenetskiy Konstantin

A FLIGHT HAS been forced to abort its landing at Dublin Airport because of the windy conditions there and diverted to Shannon. 

Wow Air flight WW-6, from Reykjavik in Iceland to Dublin, performed a go-around after experiencing wind shear.

The crew had hoped to attempt a second landing but decided to divert to Shannon instead.

The flight landed at Shannon at 10.19am where it was refuelled in preparation for its return to Dublin when conditions there improve.

Meanwhile, another transatlantic flight has diverted to Shannon Airport after a woman was reported to be experiencing contractions. 

British Airways flight BA-292 was travelling from Washington in the US to Heathrow airport in London at the time.

The Boeing 787-900 jet was about 50kms south of Ireland when the crew advised air traffic controllers they had a ‘medical situation’ on board and might need to divert to Shannon.

A short time later, after the crew had assessed the situation, the pilot declared a ‘Pan’ medical emergency and requested clearance to turn around and divert to Shannon.

The crew confirmed they had a pregnant woman on board who appeared to be having contractions.

The flight landed safely at 10.05am and was met by airport personnel and National Ambulance Service paramedics who quickly boarded the flight. The woman was taken to hospital in Limerick for treatment.

A British Airways spokesman confirmed: “The flight diverted into Shannon as a precaution for a minor medical reason. The plan is for the flight to continue to Heathrow.”

