Flights resume at Dublin Airport after plane becomes disabled on main runway

FLIGHTS AT DUBLIN Airport were temporarily suspended for a time this afternoon after a plane suffered a mechanical fault and stalled on the runway.

The Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi landed in Dublin just after 2pm, but it is understood it suffered a hydraulic issue before reaching the airport terminal.

Flights operations at the airport were suspended for around half an hour as the aircraft sat disabled on the runway.

Shortly after 2.30pm, the disabled aircraft was safely towed from the runway and all flight operations resumed as normal.

Posting on Twitter, Dublin Airport apologised for the impact the suspension of flights had on travel plans, but said that safety was its “key priority”.