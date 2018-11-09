Flooding in parts of the country following day of heavy rain, but downpours to ease later tonight

SPOT FLOODS HAVE appeared across the country as Ireland deals with the aftermath of a day of heavy rain.

Rain and wind warnings were issued for several counties from 6am, with a Status Yellow rainfall warning affecting parts of Leinster, Munster and Connacht ending at 6pm.

Accumulations of around 25 to 40mm were expected and may have been even higher in mountainous areas.

Several parts of Dublin city centre were among those hit by floods, with many motorists forced to brave high water levels as they made their way home at rush hour.

Dublin Fire Brigade warned drivers not to enter areas where spot flooding has occurred unless they know it is possible to make it through to the other side.

The service also urged motorists to be mindful of other road users, including pedestrians, when driving through floods.

Spot #flooding in the city tonight. This manhole cover lifting in #Loughlinstown shows the hazards of entering flooded areas. Storm drains can become overwhelmed #Dublin #rain pic.twitter.com/aD7ixhnL7h — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 9, 2018

Met Éireann has forecast that wet and windy conditions will continue this evening, before clearer conditions, with showers, extend gradually across the country tonight.

Most showers will be in Munster, Connacht and west Ulster and also along south and southeast coasts, some of which will be heavy, with minimum temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecaster, conditions are also expected to be better this weekend, with sunny spells with scattered showers and maximum temperatures of between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday.