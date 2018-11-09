This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'

The “purple” state will learn tomorrow whether there will be recounts in two bitter and tight US Midterm election races.

By Associated Press Friday 9 Nov 2018, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 11,628 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332807

Ron DeSantis, Jeanette Nuñez Source: Urso, Chris

FLORIDA IS ONCE again at the centre of election controversy, but this year there are no hanging chads or butterfly ballots like in 2000. And no angry mobs in suits – at least not yet.

The “purple” state will learn tomorrow whether there will be recounts in the bitter and tight US Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson; and in the governor’s race between former Republican US Republican Ron DeSantis and the Democratic mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum.

The state’s recount procedures have been revised since Florida held the country hostage for a month 18 years ago, when George W Bush edged Al Gore for the presidency. Among other things, the infamous punch-card ballots are no longer.

Yet, Scott and President Donald Trump alleged fraud without evidence, even as the often-laborious process of reviewing ballots in a close race continued ahead of tomorrow’s noon deadline. Both Scott and Nelson sought to get the courts to intervene.

Scott said “unethical liberals” were trying to steal the election in Democratic strongholds of Broward and Palm Beach County.

He suggested something was awry because vote-counters were taking longer there than in other jurisdictions, and his thin lead has kept narrowing since Election Night. Today, he led by 0.21 percentage point, low enough to require a recount.

Donald Trump Source: Donald Trump/Twitter

Nelson lawyer Marc Elias said Scott was using his official position to try to influence the election.

“He himself said that as ballots are being counted, it is tightening. Then he made some veiled threat or suggestion that he was somehow going to involve law enforcement,” Elias said.

This is not a third world dictatorship. We do not let people seize ballots when they think they’re losing.

A recount is mandatory if the winning candidate’s margin is less than 0.5 percentage points when the first unofficial count is verified Saturday by Florida’s secretary of state. And if the margin is less than 0.25%, the recount must be done by hand.

In Washington, Trump took Scott’s side, telling reporters that the federal government could get involved and adding: “all of the sudden they are finding votes out of nowhere”.

Donald Trump 2 Source: Donald Trump

“What’s going on in Florida is a disgrace,” he said.

While the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said there had been no allegations of fraud, Scott asked – but did not order – the agency to investigate the counties’ elections departments. A spokeswoman for the agency said there were no credible allegations of fraud, therefore no active investigation.

The governor, meanwhile, filed lawsuits in both counties seeking more information on how their ballots were being tallied. Nelson filed his own federal lawsuit, seeking to postpone tomorrow’s deadline to submit unofficial election results.

A judge today sided with Scott and ordered Broward County’s election supervisor to release the voter information sought by the governor by 7pm.

Andrew Gillum, R. Jai Gillum, Chris King, Kristen King Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum gives his concession speech. Source: Chris O'Meara

The ruling came as the Broward Canvassing Board met to review ballots that had been initially deemed ineligible. Lawyers from the campaigns, journalists and citizens crowded into a room to observe the proceedings.

The county has not answered questions about its process and about how many votes it has left to count.

Broward County has a troubled election history, Its county’s election supervisor, Brenda Snipes, has been at the centre of several controversies, including one 2016 case in which her office destroyed physical ballots but kept digital copies. A judge ruled that the law had been violated.

In Riviera Beach, the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board met this morning to review “anomalous” ballots not yet counted because of irregularities that prevented a machine-reading. Those included instances where a voter might have over-voted, trying to cross out a choice and indicating a preferred one with an arrow.

DT Source: Donald Trump

In the race for governor, DeSantis was leading by 0.47 percentage points. While that margin, if it holds, would require a recount, DeSantis has mostly stayed out of the fray, saying he was working on plans for taking office in January.

Gillum conceded on Election Night, but as the vote margin began to narrow, he said he wanted to see every vote counted, strongly indicating he would not stand in the way of a recount.

A third state-wide race that could go to a recount – the agriculture commissioner race between Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell – is the tightest of all, with Fried holding a 483-vote lead – a margin of 0.006%.

In 2000, Broward and Palm Beach each played central roles in the Bush-Gore race.

At the time, both counties used punch card ballots – voters poked out chads, leaving tiny holes in their ballots representing their candidates. Some didn’t press hard enough, leaving hanging or dimpled chads that had to be examined by hand, a long and tiresome process.

Palm Beach also was home to the infamous “butterfly ballot” that many Democrats believe cost Gore the election. An election official’s attempt to make the candidate’s names bigger and easier to read for senior citizens resulted in them being listed in two columns instead of one. Analysts later said the new redesign may have confused voters and probably cost Gore votes.

As for the angry mobs in suits: In late November 2000, Republican operatives in suits stormed the Miami-Dade canvassing board’s meeting, causing the members to permanently stop their recount, even after police officers restored order. The melee became known as “The Brooks Brothers Riot”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men jailed for sex assault on sleeping girl in Dublin nightclub
    70,299  0
    2
    		Melbourne stabbing rampage being treated as terrorist attack
    48,695  89
    3
    		Man who survived Las Vegas shooting was killed in California bar mass attack
    36,098  32
    Fora
    1
    		WeWork won't turn to other Irish cities until it has conquered Dublin
    401  0
    2
    		Award-winning Cork startup Thalman Health is headed for liquidation
    345  0
    3
    		'We thought it'd blow up into a billion-dollar app overnight. Sometimes you get carried away'
    322  0
    The42
    1
    		'He doesn't need protecting': BOD defends Sexton after England coach's accusations
    34,872  32
    2
    		James McClean issues statement to Stoke City supporters
    27,213  44
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,790  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Despite taking the last four years off, British media maintains an unhealthy relationship with Cheryl
    7,738  0
    2
    		Emma Stone has proven once again that she's one of the best chat show guests in Hollywood
    4,340  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,976  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    HIGH COURT
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie