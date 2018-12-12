This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK will not use potential food shortages in Ireland as Brexit bargaining chip, May says

Tory MP Priti Patel had suggested that the UK government use potential food shortages in Ireland as leverage against the backstop.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 12:59 PM
35 minutes ago 6,318 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4390711

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said that the UK will not use potential food shortages in Ireland as a Brexit bargaining chip to force Ireland to drop the backstop.

Speaking in the House of Commons, May was responding to Jim McMahon, who asked the Prime Minister to condemn the suggestion that food shortages would be used to give the UK the upper hand in Brexit negotiations. 

Tory MP Priti Patel was criticised last week for suggesting that the UK government should use potential food shortages in Ireland as leverage against the backstop. 

Her suggestion came after a government report, leaked to the Times of London, indicated that there could be food shortages in Ireland in a no-deal Brexit scenario, and the economic impact on Ireland would be worse than in the UK.

May said that the UK would not use that issue in the negotiating strategy and is happy “to absolutely give that insurance”. 

“We want to deliver a good Brexit for the UK and a good Brexit for Ireland,” May said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I was shaking. I felt so lost and miserable': Sextortion victim on how online con made his life hell
    27,566  7
    Fora
    1
    		Galway medtech firm WhiteSwell has secured $30m for its heart failure treatment device
    199  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow's Eric Molloy set to become first Irish player since 2008 to play in Fifa Club World Cup
    10,416  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to make your Christmas more veggie friendly, according to the people who've done it
    952  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Convicted paedophile sentenced to life in prison for double murder of 9 year-old girls in 1986
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    COURTS
    Estonian hitman Imre Arakas jailed for six years for conspiring to commit murder
    Estonian hitman Imre Arakas jailed for six years for conspiring to commit murder
    Teenager who claimed glass was in Nutella awarded over €30,000 in damages
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath remains in custody
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath remains in custody
    Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted
    Man in critical condition after four-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie