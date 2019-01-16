This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora

If you have what it takes to deliver compelling business news for our readers, we want to hear from you.

By Fora Staff Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 10:42 AM
ARE YOU A skilled journalist and editorial leader with the ability to inform and engage a business-savvy readership with the articles and insights that matter most to them?

Fora, the business news site from Journal Media, the company behind TheJournal.ie, The42 and DailyEdge.ie, is hiring a new editor to lead our team of business journalists from our Dublin office.

You will join a company that, in a short period of time, has grown to become Ireland’s leading online source of news and home to some of the most talented media people in the country.

At Fora, we tell the stories behind Ireland’s fastest-growing businesses and deliver meaningful insights for the country’s entrepreneurs.

We are looking for an editor who will help fine-tune our coverage across everything from in-depth reports to important scoops and powerful personal stories.

What you need:

  • Experience making editorial decisions and directing coverage
  • The ability to lead and mentor staff
  • Excellent organisational and planning skills
  • A proven record of producing original story ideas and in-depth reports
  • An understanding of Fora’s style and editorial approach, and the ability to spot a good story or angle that will appeal to our readers
  • Prior experience reporting on business, with a focus on the indigenous sector particularly well-regarded
  • The ability to write and edit copy to a high standard
  • Knowledge of Irish media law

To Apply

To apply for this position please send us your CV and a cover letter explaining why you want to lead Fora and what makes you a suitable candidate for the role.

Applications should be sent to jobs@thejournal.ie. The closing date for applications is Monday, 28 January 2018. All applications will be treated in strict confidence.

Written by Fora Staff and posted on Fora.ie

About the author:

Fora Staff

