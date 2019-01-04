This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
: °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Close to a million Ford cars recalled to replace airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel

The move includes over 782,000 vehicles in the US and is part of the largest series of recalls in US history.

By Associated Press Friday 4 Jan 2019, 7:41 PM
48 minutes ago 4,484 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4424586
Image: Elena Gordeichik/Shutterstock
Image: Elena Gordeichik/Shutterstock

FORD IS RECALLING more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The move includes over 782,000 vehicles in the US and is part of the largest series of recalls in US history.

There is no information on whether any Irish cars are affected.

Included are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

Some of the recalls may be limited to specific geographic areas of the US.

Takata used the chemical ammonium nitrate to create an explosion to inflate air bags.

But it can deteriorate over time due to heat and humidity and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister designed to contain the explosion.

At least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by the inflators.

Ford says it doesn’t know of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall. Dealers will replace the inflators.

Ford will notify owners about the recall starting on 18 Feb, and the company has replacement parts available for dealers to order, said spokeswoman Monique Brentley.

In previous Takata recalls, parts availability had been an issue.

Owners can go to https://owner.ford.com/service/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-takata-airbag-inflator-recalls.html and key in their vehicle identification number to see if their cars and SUVs are being recalled.

More than three years after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration took over management of recalls involving Takata inflators, one-third of the recalled inflators still have not been replaced, according to an annual report from the government and a court-appointed monitor.

The report says 16.7 million faulty inflators out of 50 million under recall have yet to be replaced.

And 10 million more inflators are scheduled to be recalled this month, including the Ford vehicles.

Safety advocates said the completion rate should be far higher given the danger associated with the inflators.

The recalls forced Takata of Japan to seek bankruptcy protection and sell most of its assets to pay for the fixes.

The inflators grow more dangerous as they get older because ammonium nitrate deteriorates due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold.

The most dangerous inflators are in areas of the South along the Gulf of Mexico that have high humidity.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    86,323  56
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A marketing analyst in Dublin on €32,000 who saves over €500 a month
    54,271  29
    3
    		German far-right group launches vigilante street patrol after alleged asylum seeker attacks
    53,462  203
    Fora
    1
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    509  0
    2
    		A major new Halloween festival is tipped to be bigger than New Year's Eve
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    38,205  26
    2
    		Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    32,616  198
    3
    		Busy day as Liverpool and England duo move to Bournemouth
    16,983  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart's appearance on Ellen just proves how unwilling he is to take responsibility for his comments
    8,053  6
    2
    		Hailee Steinfeld denied calling Niall Horan a 'narcissist' and 'master of manipulation' on Instagram ...it's The Dredge
    6,372  1
    3
    		I hear you're a racist now, Penelope: Instagram has it out for a six-year-old
    5,996  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Senior garda suspended pending GSOC investigation
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Will the hospitality VAT hike make you go to restaurants less?
    Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie