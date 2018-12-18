This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Former FBI director hits out at Trump for telling 'lies' and undermining rule of law

James Comey urged Republicans to stand up to the US president.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 6:54 AM
57 minutes ago 2,830 Views 8 Comments
Former FBI Director James Comey
Image: J. Scott Applewhite via PA Images
Former FBI Director James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey
Image: J. Scott Applewhite via PA Images

FORMER FBI DIRECTOR James Comey has lashed out at US president Donald Trump for telling “lies” and undermining the rule of law, and urged Republicans to stand up to the president.

“The FBI’s reputation has taken a big hit because the president of the United States, with his acolytes, has lied about it constantly. In the face of those lies, a whole lot of good people… believe that nonsense,” Comey told reporters in the halls of the US Senate.

“People who know better, including Republican members of this body, have to have the courage to stand up and speak the truth.”

Comey spoke after a spurt of anti-FBI tweets from the president over the past week alleged that the investigative body abused its powers in probing his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Cohen and Flynn have both been convicted for various crimes and have both offered evidence potentially damaging to their former boss.

With Cohen, Trump tweeted on Sunday: “The FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE!”

In fact, the FBI had a court order to search Cohen’s office.

As for Flynn, Trump alleged that he had been tricked into lying in a January 2016 interview with the FBI that led to his arrest.

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comeycan Leak and Lie,” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

Comey said that politicians, and especially Republicans, have to stop remaining quiet when Trump makes false statements.

“Republicans used to understand that the actions of a president matter, the words of a president matter, the rule of law matters, and the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today?”

“At some point, someone has to stand up and in the face of fear of Fox News, fear of their base, fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country, and not slink away into retirement, but stand up and speak the truth.”

Comey spoke after his second closed-door testimony in a week during which he was quizzed on his oversight of an investigation into the mishandling of sensitive emails by Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton during the election.

While the Justice Department has closed the issue after an internal review, Trump and Republicans seeking to protect him from the Russia collusion investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller want the Clinton probe reopened.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 after Comey refused to swear his allegiance and roll back the nascent investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

Mueller is now believed to be investigating whether that firing and other actions amount to obstruction of justice by the president.

AFP

