The Forty Foot was packed with Christmas swimmers today

Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

BIG CROWDS TURNED up for the annual Christmas Day swim at the Forty Foot in Sandycove in the south of Dublin bay today.

The Forty Foot has been host to swimmers – rain or shine – for over 250 years.

Formerly a gentleman-only bathing spot, it is now open to everyone, including those die-hard swimmers who insist on taking their daily dip regardless of the season.

It was actually quite a mild day in Dublin this morning, but there was an undoubtedly a little chill once you hit the water.

No doubt they got nice and warmed up afterwards.