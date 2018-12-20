Foxhound and 3 lurchers seized at Dublin Port

FOUR DOGS HAVE been seized as part of a joint operation between Revenue’s customs service and the DSPCA at Dublin Port, which takes place annually in the run up to Christmas.

Over the past week, three dogs were seized when two women travelling to the UK were stopped and questioned by Revenue Customs officers.

The women did not have the correct documentation for the dogs, all lurchers, nor were the they microchipped as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Source: Revenue

Separately, a foxhound dog was seized when Revenue Customs officers stopped and questioned a man who had travelled from the UK.

He did not have the correct documentation and the dog was not microchipped

Source: Revenue

All four dogs have been transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where they are receiving veterinary attention. Follow-up investigations are underway.

Revenue works closely with the DSPCA to combat illegal dog trading and following a number of joint operations, public awareness and compliance with their obligations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 has greatly improved.

If you have any information about smuggling you can contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone number: 1800 295 295.