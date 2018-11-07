This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five found dead in collapsed buildings in Marseille as search continues

The two buildings, one apparently vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed on Monday at 9 a.m.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,700 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4327328
Image: Claude Paris/PA Images
Image: Claude Paris/PA Images

Updated 43 minutes ago

FRENCH OFFICIALS VOWED to inspect all Marseille buildings “unsuitable” for habitation as anger rose over the collapse of two buildings in the Mediterranean city, where up to eight people are feared dead.

A fifth body was recovered this morning under rubble of the dilapidated buildings, which crumbled suddenly on Monday morning in Noailles, a working-class district in the heart of the port city.

The dead include two women and three men, prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux told AFP. 

According to authorities, a total of five to eight people could have died in the collapse. 

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told lawmakers in Paris that he had ordered a building by building audit before an “ambitious programme for ensuring safe conditions” along with Marseille authorities.

“Nearly 6,000 properties have been identified as at risk” in the city, he said, representing some 44,000 lodgings in lower-class neighbourhoods, calling the situation unacceptable.

Rescuers have been delicately searching what is left of the buildings. A third adjoining building partially collapsed on Monday night.

Residents said yesterday that the structural risks of the buildings and others like them were widely known, but that city officials did little when alerted about them.

“Everybody knew about the problems with the two collapsed buildings,” said Patrick Lacoste, a spokesman for a local housing action group.

People died for nothing, even though we knew.

“It’s hell here, they know that it’s crap and now people die for nothing,” said local resident Toufik Ben Rhouma. The disaster, he added, was “100 percent the fault of city hall”.

“It’s been 10 years that I have been living here and I have never had anyone come and inspect my apartment,” said a woman who identified herself as Sophie. Her neighbour said she hadn’t seen any inspector in 27 years.

Yesterday afternoon, some residents returned to their homes in neighbouring buildings to pack up belongings in bags and suitcases, some leaving carrying televisions with them.

‘It could have been me’

Only one of the buildings was occupied, as the two others were in such a bad state that they had been condemned.

Google Maps images taken in recent months showed the collapsed buildings had large cracks in their facades.

People had been living in nine of the 10 apartments in one of the buildings, while a shop occupied the ground floor.

A young waiter watched the scene with tears in his eyes, anxious for news of an Italian woman who lived in the building. 

“She was a great girl, she used to come and study at the bar,” he said, without giving his name.

Abdou Ali (34) came in search of his mother after she did not come to collect her youngest son from school on Monday afternoon. 

“I haven’t had any news,” he said, wandering among the rescuers.

Sophie Dorbeaux meanwhile told AFP she had left the block on Sunday night to stay with her parents because her door, like several others, was not opening or closing properly because of the building’s structural problems.

“The walls had been moving for several weeks and cracks had appeared,” the 25-year-old philosophy student said.

“It could have been me,” she added, visibly shaken. 

Marseille city authorities, who have evacuated and rehoused 100 residents from nearby buildings as a precaution, believe heavy rain may have contributed to the collapse.

But the incident – rare in a major Western city – has already sparked a political row over the quality of housing available to Marseille’s poorest residents.

The neighbourhood is home to many buildings in a similarly dilapidated condition, some of them run by slum landlords. 

Marseille authorities began a vast upgrade plan for the city centre in 2011.

But a 2015 government report said about 100,000 Marseille residents were living in housing that was dangerous to their health or security.

“It’s unthinkable that such things happen in our time,” said Christian Gouverneur, who owns a flat in an apartment block opposite the collapsed buildings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		No big upsets as Trump's Republicans keep Senate and Democrats take House
    54,337  112
    2
    		Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    53,258  107
    3
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    52,034  59
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    16,207  0
    2
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    685  0
    3
    		Ryanair's website will be down for 12 hours – but its bottom line is safe
    250  0
    The42
    1
    		'He would accept that it's more difficult to play for England than for us'
    31,878  27
    2
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    30,523  25
    3
    		Red Star stun Liverpool as double from Pavkov condemns Reds to frustrating defeat in Belgrade
    21,334  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Supervet rescued a wayward swan causing mayhem amid Dublin traffic today
    8,109  2
    2
    		Every single time Andrew Maxwell was the woke bae we needed
    6,499  6
    3
    		Warning added to A Star is Born amid recommendation from mental health organisation
    6,494  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    LEO VARADKAR
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    Varadkar accused of 'losing his nerve' as Taoiseach says he's open to 'explore' backstop review mechanism
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie