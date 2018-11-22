Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men in Drogheda following an ongoing investigation into an incident at a house in Moneymore Estate on 11 November.

A number of houses were searched across Drogheda this morning as part of an ongoing garda operation targeting two feuding organised gangs in the area.

Local garda units were assisted in today’s operation by members of the gardaí armed support unit.

The men, who are all in their 20s, are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations.