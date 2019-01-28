This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 28 January, 2019
Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash

The four men were pronounced dead at the scene near Gortahork.

By Christine Bohan Monday 28 Jan 2019, 12:06 AM
28 minutes ago 6,567 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4462603

FOUR MEN, ALL believed to be in their 20s, have died in a car crash in Donegal. 

Emergency services were called to the scene on a local road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork, shortly before 9pm on Sunday evening. 

The four men, who were travelling in one car, were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. No other vehicles were involved. 

Donegal Magheraroarty in Donegal

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the crash site and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The local coroner has been notified, gardaí said in a statement. 

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow,” the statement said 

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact Milford Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan
@ChristineBohan
christine@thejournal.ie

