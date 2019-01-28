Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash

FOUR MEN, ALL believed to be in their 20s, have died in a car crash in Donegal.

Emergency services were called to the scene on a local road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork, shortly before 9pm on Sunday evening.

The four men, who were travelling in one car, were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. No other vehicles were involved.

Magheraroarty in Donegal

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the crash site and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The local coroner has been notified, gardaí said in a statement.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow,” the statement said

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact Milford Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.