Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs worth €2.8 million in Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, organised criminal activity in the Dublin and Meath regions, intercepted two vehicles in a car park at Liffey Valley at around 7.10pm.

A large quantity of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of €2.8 million was seized.

Three men and one woman, all in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

They are currently detained at Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Lucan garda stations under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an approximate street value of €2.8 million and arrested three men and one woman in their 40s on suspicion of drug trafficking offences at Liffey Valley, Dublin 22, on the 6th December 2018. pic.twitter.com/tioYjWs5sZ — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 7, 2018 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

Cash totalling around €50,000 has also been recovered in a follow-up search at a residence in Co Meath.

Meanwhile, gardaí also intercepted a vehicle on the N7 at Rathcoole, Co Dublin at around 6.30pm yesterday.

A large quantity of cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €800,000 was seized.

One man in his 40s was arrested for drug trafficking offences.

He is currently in custody at Clondalkin Garda Station detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.