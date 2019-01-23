This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 3,835 Views 21 Comments
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED yesterday as part of an investigation into the financing of international terrorist activities have been released without charge. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has said. 

The four people were arrested yesterday after investigators carried out six searches in Dublin, seizing €4,500 in cash, electronic equipment and documents. 

Four people, a man in his 40s and three women in their 30s, 40s and 60s, were arrested yesterday over suspected terrorist financing contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005.

Three of them were released this morning and one this afternoon. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are still ongoing following the probe by the Special Detective Unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Security & Intelligence. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

