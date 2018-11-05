This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fox News pulls Trump immigrant ad that's been criticised as racist

NBC also pulled the ad, while Facebook prevented it from being boosted through paid advertisement.

By Associated Press Monday 5 Nov 2018, 7:49 PM
49 minutes ago 4,970 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4324161
Image: Evan Vucci
Image: Evan Vucci

NBC AND FOX News Channel have said that they will stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder.

CNN had rejected the same ad, declaring it racist. Facebook has said this afternoon that it’s also stopped the Trump campaign from running the video as an ad on the site.

“This ad violates Facebook’s advertising policy against sensational content so we are rejecting it. While the video is allowed to be posted on Facebook, it cannot receive paid distribution,” Facebook said in a statement.

Fox pulled the ad yesterday “upon further review,” said Marianne Gambelli, president of the network’s ad sales department. Fox did not immediately say how many times it aired on either Fox News Channel or the Fox Business Network.

The advertisement aired on NBC’s Sunday Night Football and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and drew a heated online response.

The advertisement includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers.

NBC said that in its review, it recognises the insensitive nature of the ad.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, tweeted that NBC News, CNN and Facebook had chosen “to stand with those ILLEGALLY IN THIS COUNTRY.” He said the media was trying to control what you see and think.

Parscale made no mention of Fox’s decision.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, had tweeted over the weekend, noting CNN’s refusal to air the advertisement, that “I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda.”

CNN said through Twitter that it was made “abundantly clear” through its coverage that the ad was racist and declined to air it when the campaign sought to buy airtime.

Associated Press

