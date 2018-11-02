This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí to launch Foxrock murder probe after man's mutilated body found in house

A woman in her 40s has been arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 2 Nov 2018, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 12,377 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319355
Forensic teams at the scene this morning.
Image: Garreth MacNamee
Forensic teams at the scene this morning.
Forensic teams at the scene this morning.
Image: Garreth MacNamee

GARDAÍ ARE EXPECTED to launch a murder probe after a man died from horrific injuries sustained in an attack at a house in Foxrock, Co Dublin late last night. 

Gardaí were called to the scene on Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Dublin, at around 11.30pm yesterday. They discovered a man in his 20s dead.

He had suffered serious injuries, with gardaí believing his genitals were removed with a knife. It is understood he bled to death after the gruesome attack.

A woman who knew the victim well has been arrested and is being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

The victim’s remains have been removed from the scene and the State Pathologist’s Office will conduct a post-mortem. 

The victim, from west Africa, had been living at the rented accommodation for the last two years. Gardaí were called to the house earlier in the day following reports of a public order incident at about 3.30pm.  

On their second visit later yesterday evening, the man’s body was discovered. It is understood that there was a significant quantity of drugs and alcohol consumed through the night. 

Gardaí brought at least three people from the house to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where they were questioned and later released. 

They confirmed this afternoon that a woman in her 40s was arrested and can be questioned for up to 24 hours. 

Locals in Tudor Lawns described how they had made official noise complaints about that specific house in the past year, resulting in a number of garda callouts.

While speaking to TheJournal.ie near the garda cordon, one neighbour said: “I have been living here in over 40 years and nothing like this has happened before. But that house has been trouble for a while. You could regularly hear screaming and shouting. The residents’ committee knew all about them and had pleaded with them to control the noise. You could hear them all the time.”

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and the body remains at the scene. The State Pathologist has been informed and the Garda forensic team has arrived at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late last night to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

