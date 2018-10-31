This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France launches nationwide probe into incidents of babies born with arm defects

It has been confirmed that the results would be known in about three months.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 9:24 PM
1 hour ago 8,201 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4316215
Image: Shutterstock/estherca
Image: Shutterstock/estherca

FRANCE HAS LAUNCHED a nationwide probe into incidents of babies being born with either missing or malformed arms after abnormal rates of birth defects in several regions have sparked a public health scare. 

Francois Bourdillon, head of the Public Health France agency, confirmed for the first time that a national investigation was “underway” and the results would be known in about three months.

“Nothing is being hidden from you,” he assured listeners to RTL radio.

Confidence in the state’s handling of the issue took a blow on Monday night when health authorities reported an additional 11 cases in the Ain area near the Swiss border between 2000 and 2014 which had not previously been made public.

A relatively small number of cases have been detected so far in total – about 25 over the past 15 years in the regions of Brittany, Loire-Atlantique and Ain – but the defects have caused public alarm and have been widely reported by the French media.

Officials had already called the number of cases in Brittany and the Loire-Atlantique areas, on France’s west coast, statistically “excessive” and Health Minister Agnes Buzyn has vowed to investigate further.

“We don’t want to exclude anything,” Buzyn told the BFM television channel yesterday.

“It’s maybe something environmental, it’s maybe what they (pregnant mothers) ate, it’s perhaps what they breathed in,” she said.

No explanations found

But for mothers like Isabelle Taymans-Grassin, herself a doctor, there is a sense of suspicion over the way authorities handled information.

“It was a shock, a sense of living in a nightmare,” she told AFP recalling the birth of her daughter Charlotte in 2012 with a deformed left arm.

A few months later, she said she began to discover other families in the same situation in Guidel, Morbihan in northwest France. But they were not convinced by health officials.

“We had the impression they wanted to stifle this affair. All the families had that feeling,” she said.

So far, no explanation has been found for the deformations despite tests on the mothers to see if they were exposed to common substances.

Some environmentalists have claimed pesticides or other chemicals could be to blame – the cases are clustered in rural areas – but there is no evidence at this point to back up the claims.

The defects could also be genetic.

In the 1950s and 1960s, thousands of babies around the world were born with missing or stunted limbs linked to the use of the drug thalidomide, which was used to treat nausea in pregnant women. It was banned in the 1960s.

The incidents of babies born without arms was brought to public attention by a scientist at the Remera public health body, which was created after the thalidomide scandal and is responsible for tracking birth defects.

The scientist, Emmanuelle Amar, has been hailed as a whistleblower by ecologists and campaigners but has been attacked for scare-mongering by others, including fellow scientists. 

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man who hit emergency stop button on machine, costing company €93,000, loses unfair dismissal case
    56,501  0
    2
    		The world's largest statue - twice the size of the Statue of Liberty - unveiled amid protests in India
    47,949  30
    3
    		Man arrested following stabbing on Dart train
    45,444  40
    Fora
    1
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    116  0
    2
    		How the Chinese system of 'guanxi' helped take Dublin's OCE Technology into space
    98  0
    3
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    27,731  54
    2
    		New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers
    27,153  22
    3
    		Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    24,869  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kanye West said he realises he has been 'used' and vows to step away from politics ...it's The Dredge
    5,895  3
    2
    		Chrissy Teigen's recent trolling proves it's often little more than a bid for attention
    5,167  2
    3
    		Louis Theroux's 'sensual eating' hasn't changed his stance on polyamory
    4,632  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    'Muzzle of weapon was pressed against head' of man whose dismembered remains were found, court hears
    ITALY
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    COURT
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended
    IRELAND
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie