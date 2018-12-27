More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban

EVERY YEAR FROM 31 October to 31 March there is a ban on evictions in France.

The ‘trêve hivernale’, or the winter truce, has been a part of French law since 1956. There are some exclusions, for example where a judge has ordered the expulsion of an abusive partner from a home. Squatters are also not covered by the winter truce.

The ban is designed to give low income families in particular reprieve during the harsh winter months in France. There are similar measures in place for energy cuts.

In a poll for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie by Amarách Research, 54% of people said they think evictions during winter should be illegal.

According to the poll 28% of people do not think winter evictions should be banned and 18% said they didn’t know.

There have been a number of protests recently calling for an end to evictions – many organised by an Irish Yellow Vest movement, inspired by France’s ‘gilet jaunes’.

They demonstrations followed the eviction of a family in Roscommon by private security workers who were later forced out of the house by a group of anti-eviction activists.

Three people required hospital treatment after the incident and a security dog suffered injuries and had to be put down.

Two men arrested in connection with this incident were released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of KBC bank branches have also been targeted, with significant damage done to the Swords branch last week when it was set on fire. The bank has said it is taking additional measure to ensure the safety of its staff.

At a protest in Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Sunday, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said families should “always be given the chance to stay in their homes”.

He said legislators need to “get together” to make sure legislation is put in place to stop a repeat of the violent events at the house in Roscommon.