This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban

The ‘trêve hivernale’ has been a part of French law since 1956.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 12,220 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4414857
Image: RollingNews.ie/Photocall Ireland
Image: RollingNews.ie/Photocall Ireland

EVERY YEAR FROM 31 October to 31 March there is a ban on evictions in France.

The ‘trêve hivernale’, or the winter truce, has been a part of French law since 1956. There are some exclusions, for example where a judge has ordered the expulsion of an abusive partner from a home. Squatters are also not covered by the winter truce.

The ban is designed to give low income families in particular reprieve during the harsh winter months in France. There are similar measures in place for energy cuts.

In a poll for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie by Amarách Research, 54% of people said they think evictions during winter should be illegal.

According to the poll 28% of people do not think winter evictions should be banned and 18% said they didn’t know.

There have been a number of protests recently calling for an end to evictions – many organised by an Irish Yellow Vest movement, inspired by France’s ‘gilet jaunes’.

They demonstrations followed the eviction of a family in Roscommon by private security workers who were later forced out of the house by a group of anti-eviction activists.

Three people required hospital treatment after the incident and a security dog suffered injuries and had to be put down.

Two men arrested in connection with this incident were released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of KBC bank branches have also been targeted, with significant damage done to the Swords branch last week when it was set on fire. The bank has said it is taking additional measure to ensure the safety of its staff. 

At a protest in Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Sunday, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said families should “always be given the chance to stay in their homes”.

He said  legislators need to “get together” to make sure legislation is put in place to stop a repeat of the violent events at the house in Roscommon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    52,013  32
    2
    		'Pessimistic' alerts and Dublin bias among complaints sent to Met Éireann in 2018
    51,195  39
    3
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    51,175  65
    Fora
    1
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    69,775  107
    2
    		'Nothing fazes him' - Ireland's 16-year-old striker who has the world at his feet
    37,068  15
    3
    		Leopardstown apologise for 'unacceptable' delays on first day of Christmas festival
    36,463  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Young Offenders Christmas Special landed last night, but how did the nation take to it?
    9,414  2
    2
    		Poll: Did you think the gangster movie in Home Alone was an actual film?
    4,841  3
    3
    		Who Sang It? P!nk or Rihanna?
    4,813  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    Police officers who carry Tasers are more likely to use force and be attacked
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie