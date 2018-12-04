This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French Prime Minister to announce suspension of fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests

Hundreds were arrested last weekend when protests turned into street clashes in Paris.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 4,938 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4374162
Yellow Vests protestrors demonstrate in France last weekend
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FRENCH PRIME MINISTER Edouard Philippe is expected to announce the suspension of fuel hikes in a move to end the “yellow vest” protests against the measure.

Government sources told AFP that the suspension of the tax will be accompanied by other measures in a bid to calm two weeks of nationwide demonstrations.

The demonstrations, which turned into street clashes and vandalism in Paris over the weekend, erupted last month over the fuel taxes which are financing France’s anti-pollution efforts.

Originally spurred by the soaring cost of fuel this year, they quickly ballooned into a wider revolt over President Emmanuel Macron, accused of pursuing policies which hit low-income households particularly hard.

Halting the fuel tax increase was one of the main demands listed by “yellow vest” leaders, alongside a higher minimum wage and the return of a wealth tax on high-earners abolished last year.

Macron made the decision to suspend the 2019 fuel tax hikes late on Monday, the sources said, after his government spent the day meeting with leaders from all of France’s political parties.

Many were pressing the president to assuage the anger after the running urban battles seen in the capital on Saturday, when dozens of cars were burned and shops attacked and looted.

Philippe will announce the fuel tax suspension later, after meeting with lawmakers in his Republic on the Move party.

But the prime minister’s office confirmed that Philippe would not meet with a delegation of the “yellow vests” for “security reasons”, after several said they had received threats by protesters contesting their claim to represent the grassroots movement.

© AFP 2018

