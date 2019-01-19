This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French yellow vests hit back at Macron's debate attempts with 10th weekend of protests

In Paris, several thousand people marched peacefully through the Left Bank in freezing temperatures.

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,881 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4449258
Demonstrators with yellow vests protesting in Marseille, southern France
Image: Claude Paris via PA Images
Demonstrators with yellow vests protesting in Marseille, southern France
Demonstrators with yellow vests protesting in Marseille, southern France
Image: Claude Paris via PA Images

FRANCE’S YELLOW VESTS took to the streets today for a 10th straight weekend of anti-government protests, despite attempts by President Emmanuel Macron to channel their anger into a series of town hall debates.

In Paris, several thousand people, many waving placards calling for Macron to resign or condemning police violence, marched peacefully through the Left Bank in freezing temperatures.

“Parisians, rise up!” they chanted, urging residents of the capital to join the movement which has been led by rural and small-town France.

At the end of the march, clashes broke out around the Invalides war museum, with police using tear gas and water cannon to disperse hooded protesters who threw paving stones and bottles.

Demonstrations were also held in other major cities, with clashes reported in the western city of Rennes and eastern city of Lyon.

The interior ministry estimated the number of protesters at 27,000 by the early afternoon – down from 32,0000 at the same time a week ago – with 7,000 in the capital.

Turnout was being closely watched for signs of possible fatigue in the movement as it enters its third month and Macron’s “great national debate” gains momentum.

Some 80,000 police were deployed to keep the peace.

‘Divorcing our elites’

Last week, an estimated a total of 80,000 people took part in protests that were markedly less violent than several previous editions, which ended in clashes with police, the torching of cars and shopfronts being smashed.

Michel, a 53-year-old computer engineer from the Paris suburbs who did not wish to give his full name for fear of losing his job over his radical politics, was taking part in his ninth demonstration in as many weeks.

The father of three said he intended to boycott the debates organised around the country on some of the issues raised by the yellow vests.

“It’s over. We’re divorcing our elites and there can be no getting back,” he said, adding: “People are starving but for them everything is fine. They have to go!”

By giving the protesters a forum to air their grievances Macron hopes to lure them off the streets.

This week, he kickstarted two months of nationwide discussions on issues ranging from taxation to public services, spending over 12 hours debating with mayors at separate gatherings in the north and southwest of the country.

‘Not addressing real issues’

The debates mark a return to form for the combative 41-year-old president, who was elected at the head of a grassroots movement that went door-to-door asking the French what kind of changes were needed.

A prodigious debater, he vigorously defended his reforms.

Many “yellow vests” see the debates as an attempt to drain support from their movement, which erupted in mid-November over fuel taxes but quickly grew into a broader anti-Macron and anti-globalisation revolt.

Marie-Helene Guais (60) accused the government of “not addressing the real issues”. 

“What I want is citizen-sponsored referendums so that citizens can repeal laws, oversee spending and recall senior officials or even the president if they want,” she said, echoing one of the protesters top demands.

The growing number of demonstrators to suffer serious injuries at the hands of the police has compounded their hostility towards the state. 

The “Disarm” collective, a local group that campaigns against police violence, has counted 98 cases of serious injuries, including 15 cases of people losing an eye to rubber bullets.

The police have pointed to several attacks on officers as justification for their sometimes heavy-handed approach.

Warning against debate ‘bluff’ 

Macron is looking to the debates to reconnect with the French and try salvage his reform agenda.

He has assured that there will be “no taboos”.

But he has refused to consider reinstating a fortune tax on high earners which he partly repealed in one of his first, and most unpopular, acts as president.

In December, he also unveiled a €10 billion package of wage increases and tax relief for low earners and retirees.

But the measures fell short of the mark for the protesters, who are demanding a radical policy shift in favour of low earners, buoyed by opinion polls that show widespread sympathy for their cause.

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		We're in for some wintry weather over the weekend, here's how to keep your pet safe and happy
    50,118  27
    2
    		Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?
    48,892  107
    3
    		A look inside the angry, fractured world of Ireland's 'yellow vests'
    40,850  97
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    1,107  0
    2
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    25  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    48,567  27
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    41,545  47
    3
    		As It Happened: Bordeaux v Connacht, Leicester v Ulster - European rugby updates
    40,523  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eight fascinating facts about Mary Queen of Scots you definitely didn't know
    11,370  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan got caught giving out about people in Irish while filming Mary Queen of Scots
    10,386  1
    3
    		Timothée Chalamet was in knots listening to Saoirse Ronan on Gerry Ryan's radio show in 2004
    9,057  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie