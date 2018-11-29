Irish 18-year-olds can now avail of 12,000 free interrail tickets to travel around Europe next summer

FREE YOUTH INTERRAIL travel tickets are now being offered by DiscoverEU to 12,000 European 18-year-olds following the success of a pilot scheme run by the European Commission during the summer.

The aim of the scheme is to get young people interested in connecting with Europe.

From today, Irish 18-year-olds have the opportunity to enter the European Commission competition for a free travel pass, until 11 December.

Winning applicants will have the opportunity to travel around Europe by train between 15 April and 31 October 2019.

Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune said: “I am delighted that more tickets are being made available so that young Irish people can discover Europe.

“There is so much to learn across Europe and a scheme such as this is very welcome in helping young people as they learn and develop.”

For this round, the Commission is encouraging people who have special needs or face social challenges to apply.

For people with special needs, the Commission has said it will cover the necessary costs of special assistance.

Online applications are open now.