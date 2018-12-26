This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 December, 2018
12 year-old child survives being buried in snow following avalanche in French Alps

The boy was swept away after skiing with his parents in southeast France.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 7:28 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A 12 YEAR-OLD boy was rescued 40 minutes after being swept away and buried by an avalanche while skiing with his parents in the French Alps, rescuers said.

The family had just left a groomed run for an off-piste sector at the La Plagne ski area in southeast France when the boy was caught by the cascading mass of snow at around 2:00pm local time.

He was not carrying a transmitting beacon that could alert rescuers to his position quickly.

But a sniffer dog brought in by the French mountain police squad from nearby Courchevel found him around 40 minutes later.

“It’s a miracle because he had no victim detection device. The chances of survival are minuscule after 15 minutes under the snow,” one of the rescuers told AFP.

The child, who suffered only a broken leg, was taken to the hospital at Grenoble.

© – AFP 2019

