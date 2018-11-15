This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees

Georges Tron was forced to resign in 2011 over the allegations made by two women.

By AFP Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,939 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4342530
Georges Tron
Image: Delmatry/ANDBZ/ABACA via PA Images
Georges Tron
Georges Tron
Image: Delmatry/ANDBZ/ABACA via PA Images

A FRENCH COURT has acquitted former government minister Georges Tron of raping two employees during foot-massaging sessions in his office.

Tron, who served as junior minister for the civil service, was forced to resign in 2011 over the allegations made by two women who worked for him at the town hall of the southern Paris suburb of Draveil.

The women accused the 61-year-old Tron, who is mayor of Draveil, and his former deputy, Brigitte Gruel, of abusing them during foot reflexology sessions in Tron’s office between 2007 and 2010 that turned into threesomes.

After a four-week trial, Tron and Gruel were both acquitted of the charges.

The court found no evidence the women were “forced” to take part in the sexual encounters, even while noting “Georges Tron’s clear ability to get his own way and to exert pressure”.

Virginie Ettel (41) and Eva Loubrieu (44) testified that they felt powerless to resist being groped and penetrated digitally by Tron because they were afraid of losing their jobs.

They said Gruel took part in some of the sessions.

Ettel later resigned, while Loubrieu was fired after being accused of theft.

The court said in its ruling the pair appeared motivated by a desire for “vengeance”.

Reacting to the verdict, Ettel expressed “huge disappointment” and said: “I will not give up the battle I have been fighting for years.”

Appeal

The prosecution, which had called for Tron to be given a six-year prison sentence, has 10 days to appeal.

Tron, who practises reflexology as a hobby, and Gruel had denied the allegations, claiming they were part of a political smear campaign.

Tron’s lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti welcomed the ruling, contrasting it with the “trial by media which saw Georges Tron condemned to impossible conditions for seven years, unable to pursue his career, mocked”.

The Osez Le Feminisme (Dare Feminism) campaign group expressed anger at the ruling.

“To all the victims of rape and sexual assault…. Have courage. We believe you,” spokesman Raphaelle Remy-Leleu wrote.

The accusations against Tron emerged days after Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former French head of the International Monetary Fund, was arrested in New York in May 2011 on charges of attempting to rape a hotel maid.

The criminal case against Strauss-Kahn later fell apart and he settled the civil case out of court.

But the affair had a knock-on effect in France, leading several women to break their silence about alleged harassment or assault by politicians and other public figures.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Theresa May stands firm after day of Brexit chaos in Westminster
    79,331  91
    2
    		Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin and hints about setting up a new party
    54,255  156
    3
    		Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    53,372  39
    Fora
    1
    		Baristas and burritos: How Circle K is prepping for fuel's decline
    372  0
    2
    		Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested
    228  0
    3
    		Bankless migrants struggle to send cash home. Galway's Pip It wants to change that
    97  0
    The42
    1
    		LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    41,973  45
    2
    		'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    33,123  19
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    31,330  89
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Doireann Garrihy has explained why she 'didn't lose sleep' over those WhatsApp voice messages
    5,740  0
    2
    		Turns out Kanye West never really understood Donald Trump's politics... it's The Dredge
    4,648  0
    3
    		The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed, and people are fairly conflicted over it
    4,470  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaÃ­ jailed for six months
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    No charges to be brought over fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen
    DUBLIN
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Firefighters battle blaze overnight in Finglas
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    FAI
    Extra public order unit gardaÃ­ to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie