Dublin: 5 °C Monday 3 December, 2018
Fresh College Green Plaza application to be lodged by Dublin City Council next year

The council’s original plans for a pedestrianised plaza were rejected last month by the An Bord Pleanála.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 3 Dec 2018, 7:12 PM
42 minutes ago 1,295 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4373837
College Green in Dublin city centre
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
College Green in Dublin city centre
College Green in Dublin city centre
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL plans to lodge a fresh application for a public plaza at College Green in Dublin city centre in 2019. 

The council’s Assistant Chief Executive Dick Brady told councillors at a meeting this evening that the council will submit a new application to An Bord Pleanála – which rejected the council’s original plans in October – in the new year. 

A long-held ambition of the council, its proposal for a European-style plaza at College Green was rejected by the board due to concerns about the knock-on effect it would have on traffic in general and on buses in particular.

Under the original planned pedestrian and cycle plaza – on which the council spent €1.5 million – all traffic would be banned from entering Dame Street via College Green. 

North-south traffic would have remained and buses and taxis would still run along the same line as the Luas between Nassau Street and Westmoreland Street.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie last month, the council’s chief executive Owen Keegan said that the council was still determined to see College Green traffic-free in the future. 

One option for the council was to submit a judicial review to the board but this was decided against, Brady said at this evening’s meeting.

That option would only review the decision process and not appeal the actual decision.

