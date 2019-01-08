This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Air Corps restaurant at Casement Aerodrome closed by FSAI after mice found in kitchen and dining area

Nine businesses were closed by the authority for breaches of food safety legislation last month.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 11:06 PM
28 minutes ago 2,712 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4430204
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot

NINE FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close their doors after being found in breach of food safety legislation in December.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, reasons for the closures included rodent infestation and rodent droppings, filthy conditions, and failure to maintain correct temperatures of foodstuffs.

The closure orders were served on:

  • King Kebab, 10 Sean Costello Street, Irishtown, Athlone, Co Westmeath

The take away was forced to close after inspectors found raw sewage flowing through the back yard and at the rear door.

The order was issued under the FSAI ACt 1998 on 17 December, and subsequently lifted on 19 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Officers’ Mess, Air Corps Headquarters, Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell, Dublin 22

The Air Corps restaurant was forced to close after inspectors found evidence of ongoing rodent activity within the kitchen.

A commercial pest control company reported mice activity in the wash up area of the kitchen and a young rodent was spotted in the dining area and main kitchen on 4 December.

A dead adult rodent was later found in a set trap under the equipment sink in the wash up area on 11 December.

A number of possible access points for rodents to enter the building was observed at the time of the inspection, including a badly-fitting manhole cover, an uncovered drain and holes in external walls.

The order was issued under the FSAI Act 1998 on 12 December, and subsequently lifted on 14 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Hot Krispy Chicken Ltd, Unit 2, Eagle Court, Main Street, Clonee, Meath

Inspectors closed the restaurant under the FSAI Act 1998 after discovering evidence of a rodent infestation, including “rodent droppings”, a “gnawed bag of chips” and a dead mouse on the floor behind a freezer.

“The presence of rodents in the kitchen area poses a grave and immediate danger to public health due to the potential contamination of foodstuffs,” inspectors wrote.

The order was issued on 12 December, and subsequently lifted on 21 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Fu Jing Chinese Takeaway, Collon, Louth

The takeaway was closed by inspectors after they discovered a number of poor hygiene practices, including raw meat being prepared in the designated vegetable area.

Inspectors also noted there was a lack of evidence of food safety and food hygiene training, with a food worker seen handling raw chicken before handling cooked food without washing their hands.

The takeaway was closed under the FSAI Act 1998 on 11 December and the order was subsequently lifted on 17 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Our Lady’s Hospital, Athboy Road, Navan, Meath

The male medical ward kitchen at Our Lady’s Hospital was forced to close after inspectors found evidence of rodent activity.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found in the press unit underneath the wash hand basin and a dead rodent was found trapped underneath a sink.

The order was issued under the FSAI Act 1998 on 10 December and lifted on 15 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Field’s Bakery, Castletownshend Road, Carrigfadda, Skibbereen, Cork

A large storeroom to the left of the premises used for storage of food, food contact materials and food contact and equipment was closed by FSAI inspectors under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 on 14 December.

They found evidence of mouse droppings in several areas of the premises, and wrote: “Mouse droppings carry harmful pathogenic bacteria which may contaminate food, food contact materials and food contact equipment”.

The closure order was subsequently lifted on 17 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Natural Green, Unit C, Stadium Business Centre, Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15

The food processing company was closed under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on 10 December.

Inspectors found accumulations of stagnant water with the potential for pathogenic microbiological growth, poorly maintained equipment, and a failure to put in place an effective pest control system.

The order against the company has yet to be lifted by the FSAI.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Mikes Pizza and Pasta, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Cavan

The takeaway was forced to close under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on 5 December, after inspectors found a number of problems with the premises.

They discovered a large hole in the ceiling and a defective wall surface in a hallway leading to the staff toilet and back door, no hot water provided at the wash hand basin in the food preparation area, and defective surfaces allowing for the potential entry of pests.

The order was subsequently lifted by the FSAI on 7 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

  • Asian Wok, 35 O’Growney Street, Athboy, Meath

The restaurant was closed under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on 5 December.

According to inspectors, the closure was made after foodstuffs were found without being properly stored or kept in appropriate conditions.

Large batches of cooked chicken were observed cooling down outdoors in a rear yard, while two containers of cooked chicken were also found cooling down on a floor under washup sinks.

Meanwhile, uncovered food was discovered in a refrigerator with “profuse black mould” on the surfaces, while more mould was also seen on the lid and lid rim of several tubs of curry paste.

The order was subsequently lifted on 11 December.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

Commenting on the closures, Dr. Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that there could be no shortcuts when it came to ensuring the protection of consumer health.

“It is of paramount importance that all food businesses must operate stringent food safety practices in order to ensure the food they are producing and selling to their customers is safe to eat,” she said.

“The onus is on food businesses to comply with the law by ensuring that they and their staff are fully trained in the areas of food safety and hygiene, and to protect the health of their customers.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

