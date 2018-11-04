This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sci-fi wrinkle killers and no more orange necklines: The future of doing your makeup

How the beauty industry is evolving – and what you can expect in the continuing quest to make ourselves more attractive.

By Aoife Moriarty Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,755 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4314698
Image: Shutterstock/golubovystock
Image: Shutterstock/golubovystock

The way we live is changing fast. Every fortnight in our Future Focus series, supported by Volkswagen, we’ll look at how one aspect of everyday life could change in the coming years. This week: beauty. 

IN THE DAYS before Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, selfies weren’t really a thing.
Hard to believe we know, in a world full of Instagram models. But who of us could have foreseen the impact of social media? Not only has it influenced the worlds of politics, media and advertising, it is now socially acceptable to take photos of yourself pouting like a fish.

Joking aside, the rise of beauty bloggers and Instagram has had a massive impact on the beauty industry. Style trends spread like wildfire online (#rainbowbrows, #grannyhair anyone?) and the cosmetics industry is constantly playing catch-up.

But not content with satisfying our evolving demands, brands are now future proofing themselves. Artificial intelligence, augmented reality and digital data are already playing a major role in many industries, and beauty is no exception.

So what does the future hold? Potentially everything from delayed aging to full-body cryotherapy chambers in your home, according to Emma Ryall, Director of ATAI (Aesthetic Training Academy Ireland).

“Anti-ageing, that is where the real science fiction story emerges,” Ryall says. “A family of proteins called sirtuins are the focus of study for some genealogists who are on a quest to better understand how they regulate ageing, and if they can reverse ageing. Perhaps not quite as dramatic as good old Benjamin Button, but thirty years from now may very well see more than a delay in the ageing process.”

A woman in a cryotherapy 'sauna' Source: Shutterstock/StockphotoVideo

Beauty consumers are more educated now than ever according to the Dublin-based aesthetician, and are seeking out evidenced-based, factual information. The ‘aesthetics’ industry, once the mainstay of models and celebrities, has gone mainstream, and this trend is set to continue in a science-driven future.

Injectables such as botox and dermal fillers complement a world where people are looking for a beauty result as fast as they can download the latest Instagram filter, says Ryall. However these treatments are already starting to fall out of favour with consumers.

Meanwhile the popularity of non-surgical treatments like microneedling – involving the insertion of fine needles to stimulate collagen production – and ultherapy, using non-ionising ultrasonic waves which claim to firm the skin and reduce wrinkles, is set to grow exponentially. Meaning that, in the future, they might be as normal as getting a haircut, with many processes set to be automated by artificial intelligence. You might even pop into a local AI-controlled booth for laser hair removal, Ryall says.

Cryotherapy, once found only in science fiction films, is another futuristic treatment set to become everyday. Some major sports stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, now have cryogenic chambers (which dip the body below freezing point) installed in their home – and even our own inter-county GAA have started using cryotherapy to speed up muscle repair and reduce inflammation.

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers, involving breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised environment, might also be installed in the homes of the future, so that you and your entire family can stave off the processes of aging and dying for as long as possible. (And we all laughed at Michael Jackson.)

Smart technology

In the future, data-driven beauty and the rise of IoT smart homes might also render dermatologists redundant. The recently developed HiMirror is a technology that’s a sign of things to come. This smart mirror assesses the condition of your skin, lets you know about problem areas, and tracks issues over time so you can see which products are working for you. According to its creators, ‘big data’ from users across the globe in varying climates will revolutionise our ability to look after and treat our skin.

Another example of this future of data-driven beauty is L’Oreal’s UV Sense, launching globally as soon as next year. It looks like a simple nail art applique, but actually contains a sensor which absorbs UV rays and lets you know when you need to apply sunscreen. Naturally, it links to an app, allowing you to track your sun exposure in as much detail as desired.

Personalised beauty

From highly customised recommendations to products created just for you, the beauty of the future is set to get personal.

L’Oreal – a major tech investor – has developed a way to create custom-made foundations, meaning there might never be any unfortunate beige or orange marks on our necks ever again in the near future.

With Lancôme’s Le Teint Particulier, the customer’s face is scanned in three areas. An algorithm then determines your exact shade and a unique foundation is created on site from a range of 8,000 potential combinations. The data is then stored so you can go back for refills any time.

Meanwhile, US companies like SKINSHIFT and SkinGenie are using DNA kits to assess your genetic skin and hair profiles. They make personalised recommendations and create a skincare plan for you based on the results. This role of genealogy and DNA in beauty is one that’s only set to grow, according to global trends forecasting agencies.

It’s clear that science and technology’s integral role in beauty is set to get a whole lot bigger over the coming years. From breakthrough aesthetic treatments to augmented reality apps and data-driven tech, the signs are already there. Though we’re not at the stage of robots applying our eyeliner perfectly for us just yet.

More: Pass me an extra limb, I’ll just plug it in: The future of hacking your body>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Moriarty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		State has covered the cost of 5,000 funerals and burials over two years
    49,395  37
    2
    		Fast food worker claimed supervisor said she reminded him of Benburb Street and had an 'arse like the back of a truck'
    41,111  0
    3
    		Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    35,699  10
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland lacks female startup investors - this network of angels plans to change that
    123  0
    2
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    49  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    89,590  79
    2
    		Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    53,618  142
    3
    		'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    38,820  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Winter is here: The 10 most fashionable coats whatever your budget
    10,370  0
    2
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    4,326  0
    3
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    3,542  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie