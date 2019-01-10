This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Horrifying and indefensible': Lady Gaga to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services

The singer said she had collaborated with Kelly during a “dark time” in her life.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 1:18 PM
27 minutes ago 5,321 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433034
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LADY GAGA HAS said she intends to remove her 2013 duet with R Kelly from streaming services in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the rapper.

In a statement released this morning, the artist said she had collaborated with Kelly on Do What You Want (With My Body) during “a dark time” in her life.

She said that as a victim of sexual assault herself, she wanted to create “something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred”.

She apologised for what she described as “poor judgement” and for not speaking out sooner.

I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time. If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused, post-traumatic state that I was in – or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation – to seek help and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been going through. 

“I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault,” she said.

Gaga said she was making this statement not to make excuses for herself, but to explain.

She said she will be removing this song from iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with Kelly again.

The documentary series by Lifetime, Surviving R Kelly, aired recently in the US. It looked at allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls throughout his career. 

Kelly denies all allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    56,247  23
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    54,689  70
    3
    		HSE warning after three die of infection that causes meningitis and septicaemia
    47,875  27
    Fora
    1
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    226  0
    2
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    202  0
    3
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    34,881  8
    2
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    24,339  13
    3
    		Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    24,115  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		John Legend defended himself after photo emerged of him posing with Harvey Weinstein
    5,475  1
    2
    		Fearne Cotton says she quit Celebrity Juice because she wants to 'feel a bit scared again'
    4,986  0
    3
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    4,799  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    Simon Harris was warned that smear test backlog was 'intensifying concern' among women
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie