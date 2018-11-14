US tech firm announces 200 new AI technology jobs in Galway

A US TELECOMMUNICATIONS firm that specialises in using artificial intelligence has announced the creation of 200 new jobs in Galway.

The senior and highly skilled positions are based at Genesys’s new office in the city and the California-based company says they will be filled over the next three years.

The company sells customer experience and call center technology. The Galway facility serves as its research and development (R&D) hub and its global Centre of Excellence for Customer Experience AI.

The firm says that the new hires will focus on advancing the use of AI and machine learning to improve customer experiences and make employees’ jobs easier.

The roles will require highly technical skills spanning R&D, machine learning, software engineering, user experience and data science.

The announcement comes nine months after Genesys bought Altocloud, a Galway based analytics company.

Since acquiring Altocloud the US firm has doubled its team in Ireland.

The investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland and the company is working with Irish universities and Institutes of Technology to support its growth and provide opportunities for graduates.

Genesys CEO, Paul Segre, said Ireland’s “rich base” of technical talent makes Galway the perfect location for the AI facility.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth and create quality jobs in Ireland,” he said.

Sean Kyne TD, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State, said he is “thrilled that Genesys is making this commitment to the region”.