Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht

A 20-YEAR-OLD man is being treated for serious injuries after he was struck by a minibus in rural Galway last night.

The incident occurred at about 11.05 pm on the Inverin to Carraroe road at Tully, with the injured man taken to University College Hospital Galway by ambulance.

The pedestrian’s injuries are described as serious and the driver of the minibus was uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and have also asked for anyone who may have been on the stretch of road between 10.50 pm to 11.15 pm to contact them in Salthill Garda Station