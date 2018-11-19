This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Game-changer' treatment allows highly allergic children to eat peanuts

A total of 496 young people aged four to 17 years old took part in the two-year trial.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 19 Nov 2018, 8:43 AM
54 minutes ago 3,164 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4346481
Image: Shutterstock/Amstockphoto
Image: Shutterstock/Amstockphoto

A NEW TREATMENT which allows allergic children to eat peanuts has been described as “revolutionary”. 

The findings - published in the New England Journal of Medicine – show that more than two-thirds of children on the immunotherapy trial can now safely eat peanuts, the most common food allergy and the single cause of most food allergy deaths.

A total of 496 young people aged four to 17 years old took part in the trial that used a drug, AR101, which is derived from peanuts and which desensitises people with an allergy.

In the study -  the world’s largest peanut allergy treatment trial -  67% of children taking the drug could consume and tolerate peanuts after the trial.

More than 30 Irish children took part.

The immunotherapy treatment works by introducing very small controlled amounts of peanut protein into a person’s system, building up a their tolerance over a period of six to 12 months. 

Children treated with AR101 who remained sensitive had milder reactions and used adrenaline injections “much less often” at the end of the trial.

‘Game-changer’

Paediatrician Jonathan Hourihane has been leading the Irish side of the “revolutionary” trial and says that patients have gone from being “highly allergic” to minute doses of peanut to being able to ingest the equivalent of two to three peanuts “without a significant reaction.”

Hourihane, of INFANT Centre at University College Cork, has said that “this tolerance gives peanut allergy sufferers real safety, and the ability to cope with accidental exposure in the community.”

“We have seen patients go from being highly allergic to very small doses, like one tenth of a peanut, to being able to manage to eat the equivalent of 2 or 3 peanuts without a significant reaction,” says Hourihane. 

This is a game changer for anyone living with this allergy.
The AR101 drug is expected to be fast-tracked to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. 
Pending FDA approval, the drug could be available to patients globally by late 2019. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    73,346  56
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    55,957  51
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    54,249  48
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    276  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    38,168  5
    2
    		Ballyboden break Coolderry hearts and book Leinster final after 100-minute epic with 10 goals, 53 points and four reds
    24,167  7
    3
    		17-year-old female German driver fractures spine in Macau GP horror crash
    22,170  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    20,325  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    8,854  2
    3
    		7 of the chicest ladies brogues the highstreet has to offer right now
    3,560  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie