Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Final series of Game of Thrones to hit Irish screens on 15 April

You (still) know nothing, Jon Snow.

By Sean Murray Monday 14 Jan 2019, 11:41 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4438700

Source: GameofThrones/YouTube

THE HIT SERIES Game of Thrones is set to return for its final series this year, with 15 April the date announced today for when its eighth season will be screened in Ireland.

For the non-initiated, the fate of fictional continent Westeros will be decided in the last six episodes of the saga, with the Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens all vying to sit on the Iron Throne and defeat the army of the dead that is marching on their lands. 

Along the way over the 67 episodes so far, dozens of characters – many of whom are familiar faces and were main characters in the show – have perished through various means, including beheadings, poisonings, being pushed out a door high in the clouds, and being roasted by dragon fire.

With us so far?

A new trailer released last night shows three members of the Stark family in the crypts at their home in Winterfell where they – quite ominously – see statues of themselves alongside the statues of their dead ancestors before a sinister chill from the North enters the room.

Game of Thrones features an ensemble cast including Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey and Liam Cunningham.

The multi-award winning show is based on the series of books by George R R Martin.

HBO isn’t getting out of the Game of Thrones business with this final series however.

A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

