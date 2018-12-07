This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman

Elizabeth Core was hit by a car while crossing the road in 2014.

By Declan Brennan Friday 7 Dec 2018, 4:09 PM
22 minutes ago 2,630 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382472
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A SERVING GARDA has gone on trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a woman four years ago.

Warren Farrell (35), who is based in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, was the driver of a marked patrol car that was responding to a panic button call at a Topaz garage when the car struck a pedestrian.

Elizabeth Core was crossing the road and appeared not to see the patrol car, James Dwyer SC, prosecuting, told the jury in his opening speech for the State.

The emergency lights of the patrol car were activated but the siren was deactivated in order to allow the garda passenger to communicate with “command and control”.

Dwyer told the jurors he expects they will hear evidence that Farrell applied the brakes and entered the bus lane. The patrol car mounted the footpath and the front left tyre burst.

The right-hand-side of the car hit Core and she was pushed onto the car, counsel said. He said onlookers will say they saw Core look left before the collision.

She was brought to hospital and received medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later. A state pathologist concluded that her death was caused by head and chest trauma as a result of vehicular impact.

Patrick McGrath SC, defending, said that Garda Farrell accepts he was driving the patrol car. He said there is also no issue as to the cause of Core’s death.

Not guilty 

Farrell had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of Core at Fonthill Road South on 28 August 2014.

Dwyer said it is the State’s case that the defendant drove in a dangerous manner and this caused Core’s death.

He said an accepted definition of dangerous driving is driving in a manner which a reasonably prudent person, having regard to all circumstances, would recognise as involving a direct, immediate and serious risk to the public.

He said there are some road traffic laws which don’t apply to gardaí acting in the performance of their duty, where such actions don’t endanger the safety of road users.

Counsel said dangerous driving is not one of these laws.

The trial will continue on Tuesday before Judge Cormac Quinn and a jury of six men and six women.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages in Ireland to drop the backstop
    134,596  234
    2
    		It took 9 consecutive questions for bank execs to admit €1.3bn mortgage 'vehicle' won't pay tax
    53,589  61
    3
    		Road users told to exercise caution as Status Orange wind warning issued
    41,299  20
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    365  0
    2
    		Just Eat fighter Flipdish has raised €4.8 million for its big European push
    357  0
    3
    		DCU is in the running to house a European Space Agency lab for 5G tech
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		Cause of Leicester City helicopter crash revealed by investigators as accident report is published
    39,510  16
    2
    		Long-awaited Carbery-Murray axis makes for a special occasion as Munster take on Castres
    32,718  26
    3
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    20,769  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Travis Scott cheating prank proves that people believe what they want to when it comes to celebs
    8,499  0
    2
    		Forget Netflix, here's 13 shows you should get stuck into on the new RTE Player
    6,461  0
    3
    		It's officially all over between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham... it's The Dredge
    5,288  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    HEALTH
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    GARDAí
    Four people arrested after â¬2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí thank public after missing 66-year-old found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie