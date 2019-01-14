This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation

The garda was found to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

By Ray Managh Monday 14 Jan 2019, 5:31 PM
50 minutes ago 6,490 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4439610
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A GARDA WHO stared down the barrels of a shotgun while talking to an armed man for seven hours until he gave himself up was today awarded €25,000 compensation against the State.

Justice Michael Twomey heard that Garda Thomas Fay walked from the basement of a Co Cavan pub with a man, who hours earlier had shot his wife at point blank range in the chest, only because the shotgun had misfired during the crucial life or death surrender talks.

Barrister Brid O’Flaherty, counsel for the now-retired Fay who had been stationed at Bailieborough, told a Garda Compensation Hearing that he made little of the success of his heroic achievement and even less of his post-traumatic stress symptoms which he kept to himself for several years.

The incident

O’Flaherty, who appeared with Liz Hughes of Hughes Murphy Solicitors, said that on 5 September 2013 Garda Fay received a call that a man he had known for 28 years, Oliver Kierans, was suspected of having murdered his wife, Patricia, whose body had just been found in a room at the Kierans’ former home in Drumbannon, Bailieborough, Co Cavan.

She said Gadra Fay had been told father-of-four Kierans was in The Square Bar, Bailieborough, where a siege situation had arisen and he had gone there to talk to him.

During talks that lasted from 7pm on 5 September until 4am the next morning, Kierans had pulled the trigger of the shotgun while pointing it at Garda Fay but it had not gone off.

Fay was awarded a Scott medal for his bravery during the armed siege in Bailieborough. He had already been awarded a Scott medal for bravery for having in 2011 helped in saving a drowning teenager from a Cavan lake.

O’Flaherty said Garda Fay had found Kierans sitting in the dark in the pub basement and began talking to him. Eventually, he had succeeded in bringing out Kierans, who, following a trial for murder in 2015 had been found guilty by a jury of manslaughter and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.  He had been jailed for 12 years.

Kierans, who is now aged 60, had denied murdering his then 54-year-old wife and was found not guilty of the offence but convicted of manslaughter and with having had possession of the 12-bore double-barrel shotgun with intent.

Justice Aileen Donnelly had been told in the Central Criminal Court in 2015 that Kierans had met his wife Pat when they were teenagers and had been married for 33 years up to her death. Kierans claimed he and his wife, following a split, had met and driven to their former home on the day and that he intended to take his own life but that the gun had discharged in the direction of Patricia, killing her.

Kierans’ children and 10 of his grandchildren had emigrated to Australia, the Criminal Court had been told.

‘Always in the back of my head’

Fay in evidence told Justice Twomey he had called his colleagues for back-up at the pub and had gone down into the basement where he found Kierans sitting on a bench. He seemed to be in a distressed state and he had started talking to him. He had a double-barrelled shotgun.

“By 4am he finally came out of the back door and admitted he had killed his wife and that she was in the back room of his house,” Garda Fay said. 

Garda Fay said that between the pub incident and the murder trial he had not taken any time off work and had not sought any medical attention. It was the constant replaying of CCTV recordings for the jury at the trial that had eventually got to him.

“I had worked away and had got on with things basically but it was always in the back of my head,” he told Judge Twomey. 

“The trial brought it all back to me. I knew I probably needed help and sought medical attention, receiving medication and counselling.”

O’Flaherty told the court Garda Fay had been found to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and, while he had retired from the gardaí in October 2018 he would probably have retired much earlier but for the fact he had an indoors job.

Garda Fay told Anne Rowland SC, counsel for the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, that Kierans had pulled the trigger of the shotgun while they talked but he did not know if his intention was to murder him or not.

Awarding Fay €25,000 compensation, Judge Twomey said Kierans had pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger but luckily the gun did not discharge. It transpired he had killed his wife earlier that day.

“Garda Fay had been prescribed medication and referred for psycho-therapy for mild to moderate post-traumatic stress disorder.  He had been very honest and understated in his evidence,” Judge Twomey said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    58,813  70
    2
    		West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    51,541  100
    3
    		'The wall won't get built': Republicans warn Donald Trump against state of emergency over border wall
    41,484  96
    Fora
    1
    		In its second act, rebooted food-waste startup Obeo is ready to take on new markets
    385  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    109  0
    3
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I did was throw a c-bomb into the mix but if your face doesn’t fit you're cast out'
    40,388  6
    2
    		Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    34,736  87
    3
    		Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    16,658  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    7,882  0
    2
    		Chris Pratt has just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger... it's The Dredge
    7,362  0
    3
    		'It felt like power': Sarah Silverman viewed her own past conduct through a #MeToo lens
    2,855  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Judge rejects HSE paramedic's application to reverse guilty plea to assaulting two students
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    GARDAí
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    Gardaí find €3k drug stash after suspected serial bike thieves arrested in Cork
    EU
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Steve Coogan doesn't think the 'looming disaster' of Brexit will actually happen
    Last-minute letters between Theresa May and two EU leaders have been published
    LEO VARADKAR
    What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat
    What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat
    Varadkar says bumper day of elections and referendums will be among 'busiest days in Irish politics'
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie