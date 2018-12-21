This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 December, 2018
Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries

The man is expected to appear before the courts tomorrow.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Dec 2018, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 7,605 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411261
Gardaí during a previous Operation Thor exercise.
Image: Garda Press
Gardaí during a previous Operation Thor exercise.
Gardaí during a previous Operation Thor exercise.
Image: Garda Press

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A number of burglaries in the Dublin 12 area have made an arrest.

Officers based in Crumlin detained a man in his 40s after a number of incidents in the Walkinstown and Greenhills area.
As part of Operation Thor, uniformed and detectives based at Crumlin Garda Station last night arrested the man in connection with up to seven burglaries.

A spokesman said: “The man is currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

