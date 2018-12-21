Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A number of burglaries in the Dublin 12 area have made an arrest.

Officers based in Crumlin detained a man in his 40s after a number of incidents in the Walkinstown and Greenhills area.

As part of Operation Thor, uniformed and detectives based at Crumlin Garda Station last night arrested the man in connection with up to seven burglaries.

A spokesman said: “The man is currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.”