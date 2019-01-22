Four people arrested in Dublin on suspicion of financing international terrorist activities

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested four people as part of an investigation into the financing of international terrorist activities.

Earlier today, investigators carried out six searches in the capital, and seized documents, electronic equipment and €4,500 in cash.

Four people, a man in his 40s and three women in their 30s, 40s and 60s, were arrested over suspected terrorist financing contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005.

They are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a number of Garda stations in Dublin.

A Garda spokesman said investigations – part of a probe by the Special Detective Unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Security & Intelligence – are ongoing.