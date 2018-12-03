GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford

THE GARDA WATCHDOG body has launched an investigation after a garda firearm was discharged injuring a man during an incident in Longford.

Gardaí in Longford were attending an incident in Granard earlier this evening as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the course of this incident and official garda firearm was discharged and a male received an injury as a result.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been deployed to the scene and investigations are ongoing.

GSOC added that it had no information about a dog being killed during the incident, which has been reported by a number of outlets.