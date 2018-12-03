This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford

Gardaí in Longford were attending an incident in Granard.

By Adam Daly Monday 3 Dec 2018, 11:23 PM
58 minutes ago 5,214 Views 19 Comments
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE GARDA WATCHDOG body has launched an investigation after a garda firearm was discharged injuring a man during an incident in Longford.

Gardaí in Longford were attending an incident in Granard earlier this evening as part of an ongoing investigation. 

During the course of this incident and official garda firearm was discharged and a male received an injury as a result. 

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been deployed to the scene and investigations are ongoing. 

GSOC added that it had no information about a dog being killed during the incident, which has been reported by a number of outlets. 

