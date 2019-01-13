This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens

A garda patrol team was on duty in west Dublin last week when the incident happened.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
36 minutes ago 2,893 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4435488
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A SUSPECTED DRUNK driver was able to evade garda detection last week because the garda member driving the patrol car was not authorised to use the siren or drive at high speeds, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

A garda patrol team was on duty in west Dublin last week when a call came through informing them of a suspected case of drink driving.

However, the two members in the vehicle were only qualified to a basic level of garda driving – known as Competency Based Driver Level 1 (CBD1).

Gardaí who complete a one-day CBD1 assessment may drive patrol cars, but they have to sign a document promising not to exceed the speed limit at any time and that they will not turn on their sirens or flashing lights.

CBD2 is the higher qualification which allows garda members to pursue vehicles at high speeds, use the sirens and turn on the flashing blue lights.

In this case, when one of the gardaí spotted the driver, he radioed to control to let them know that he had caught up with the alleged drink driver. The garda then asked control for another car to assist them as they were CBD1 and could not turn on the sirens. 

In the time that the car had radioed back to control for help, the driver had spotted gardaí and had sped off. The garda car was not allowed exceed the speed limit and the driver managed to escape. 

The CBD issue has been on the agenda for the Garda Representative Association (GRA) for several years and the association said the push for movement in this area “has fallen on deaf ears”.

The Policing Authority, the nation’s garda oversight body, has also been vocal on the driving issue. 

In its latest report, it said: “It continues to frustrate the authority that the training of drivers has not been included as an organisational priority.

“Out of 26 sworn members in one Garda unit the Authority visited, only one had sufficient training to drive in emergency situations.

“A further two had the very basic level of CBD driver training which would allow them to drive a service vehicle, but not respond to emergencies or engage in high speed pursuits, leaving 23 sworn members unqualified to drive the vehicle.”

The Policing Authority said the lack of qualified drivers is causing massive problems in response times to incidents.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    56,412  110
    2
    		Nearly 1,000 civil servants apply to leave Dublin
    53,273  70
    3
    		Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives going on strike?
    48,079  162
    Fora
    1
    		How I would fix the doomed rural broadband plan if I were the communications minister
    159  0
    2
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    45  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    60,216  42
    2
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    34,342  43
    3
    		Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    32,356  169
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at some of the strangest old photos on Niall Horan's Instagram profile
    7,298  1
    2
    		Here's why Irish artists are criticising The Weeknd over lyrics in a new verse of his
    6,537  2
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan's Late Late interview reveals her struggle with self-belief
    6,411  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    Sacking of James Comey led FBI to open inquiry into Donald Trump's collusion with Russia - report
    Government shutdown becomes longest in US history
    COURTS
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    GARDAí
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    ROSCOMMON
    'This should be treated as a hate crime': Concern expressed after fire at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre
    'This should be treated as a hate crime': Concern expressed after fire at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre
    Man arrested in connection with Roscommon eviction
    TDs meet with KBC Bank and say they don't want return to days of the Black and Tans

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie