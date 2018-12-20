Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Clare and Limerick

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €97,000 in Clare and Limerick yesterday evening.

The seizure was made after a car was stopped on the M18 at Junction 11 Dromoland in Clare shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

Following a search of the car, gardaí discovered cocaine with an estimated value of €56,000 and a 41 year-old man was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí subsequently conducted a follow-up search of a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, and discovered cocaine worth an estimated €17,500, as well as 4kg of cannabis resin worth an estimated €24,000.

A 36 year-old man was arrested during the search and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street garda station in Limerick.