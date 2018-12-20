Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €97,000 in Clare and Limerick yesterday evening.
The seizure was made after a car was stopped on the M18 at Junction 11 Dromoland in Clare shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.
Following a search of the car, gardaí discovered cocaine with an estimated value of €56,000 and a 41 year-old man was arrested.
He is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí subsequently conducted a follow-up search of a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, and discovered cocaine worth an estimated €17,500, as well as 4kg of cannabis resin worth an estimated €24,000.
A 36 year-old man was arrested during the search and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street garda station in Limerick.
