Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested three men after seizing drugs worth up to €90,000 and a sum of cash from a property in north Dublin.

The seizure was made last night as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in Ballymun.

Investigators searched a house in Dolmen Court, which led to the discovery of cocaine and cannabis with a potential street value of €90,000 and more than €20,000 in cash.

Three men were arrested at scene and were detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

A number of follow up searches were also carried out, in which a stun gun and electrical items were also seized. Investigations into the seizures are ongoing.