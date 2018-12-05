Longford garda under armed protection after video shared of him firing gun on duty

A GARDA SERGEANT captured on video firing his gun during a struggle with a man has received death threats and is now under armed protection at his home.

The sergeant was attending an incident in Granard, Longford, on Monday this week. The garda was responding to a complaint from a member of the public who claimed that he had not been allowed to retrieve his van from a property in the area after repairs had been carried out on it.

The garda arrived on the scene and, it is alleged, that a slash hook was produced during the ensuing confrontation.

The video shows the garda struggling with someone who is grabbing his tie and refusing to release him. The garda has his handgun drawn at this moment.

The garda warns the person to let go of his tie or he will shoot.

He then fires the gun and a man at the scene receives minor injuries to his foot.

The garda received death threats in the immediate aftermath of the shooting incident. Since then details of his home have been shared online and a number of posts on social media have urged locals to attack him.

Gardaí are taking these threats very seriously and have deployed a number of armed units to the sergeant’s home. Regular patrols of the area around his home are also ongoing.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating which is standard practice in any incident in which a garda fires his or her gun.

GSOC added that it had no information about a dog being killed during the incident, which has been reported by a number of outlets.