This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda top brass concerned they're in firing line after assistant commissioner's suspension

An assistant commissioner has been suspended from duty.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,602 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4429100
Fintan Fanning
Image: Garda
Fintan Fanning
Fintan Fanning
Image: Garda

SENIOR GARDAÍ ARE anxious that new commissioner Drew Harris is attempting to pave the way for new chief superintendents and assistant commissioners in the wake of the highly unusual suspension of a senior member. 

TheJournal.ie understands that there are worries that Harris wants a new breed of senior garda in place across the country as he attempts to make his own mark on the force. 

One source put it that “the old guard have to go if he wants to ring the changes”.

Other well-placed security sources described how rumours swept across the force last week about a cull of senior members. 

Initially, there was talk of two very high-profile retirements. However, this turned out to be unsubstantiated.

The concerns among senior members follow the suspension from duty of Assistant Commissioner Fintan Fanning pending a GSOC investigation into two complaints made by one officer. It is very rare that any senior officer would face suspension. 

That garda member has a history with Fanning. Both were stationed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region at the same time. The complainant accused Fanning of blocking him from going on specialist firearms training with the Regional Support Unit – something Fanning has vehemently denied in correspondence with Garda HQ.

It is understood a letter sent by his legal team completely denies the allegations made against him. The letter also states that Fanning has asked Harris to remove his suspension immediately.

On Friday, Fanning appeared in the High Court as he launched proceedings to have himself immediately reinstated to this position. The court heard that Fanning had no direct role in the selection process for firearms training for that unit. 

The High Court appearance also shed more light on how his suspension was handled. It was claimed that Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan was the person who officially recommended the suspension. Fanning’s solicitors claimed that no effort was made by Garda HQ to verify the complaints prior to his suspension.

The other complaint made by the garda about Fanning is more detailed. The garda was himself suspended from duty at the start of 2017 following an incident in a hotel. 

It had been alleged by a woman that the garda had attacked her in the hotel at a Christmas party. The garda was suspended from duty by a superintendent based in the western division.

However, after CCTV evidence was gathered in a garda probe, the investigation concluded that the suspended garda had done nothing wrong.

His suspension was removed and he was put back to work, and no further action was taken. However, he has claimed that full and due process was not served and that his suspension was a personal attack on him. Fanning said he had involvement in this suspension as part of his duties as an assistant commissioner.

In correspondence with the Garda Commissioner, Fanning has also vehemently denied any link to this accusation. He has hired legal representation. 

For such a high-ranking garda to be suspended in such a way came as a shock to gardaí.

Fanning has been a garda and has an unblemished record of service. He first promotion was to sergeant in 1989. He made Assistant Commissioner in 2008. He holds a master’s degree in police leadership as well as over a dozen other third level qualifications.

The action taken against Fanning is the second suspension of a senior official in recent months. 

In October, Garda Head of Human Resources John Barrett was suspended after an internal investigation into alleged disagreements between Barrett, a civilian, and other senior members of the force.

In a statement released at the time, An Garda Síochána said that it will not be making further comment on the senior officer’s suspension. “An Garda Siochana will not be commenting on the identity of the member.”

The Garda Press Office said it is not policy to comment on such matters.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    55,242  105
    2
    		Nearly 1,000 civil servants apply to leave Dublin
    52,123  70
    3
    		Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives going on strike?
    46,248  157
    Fora
    1
    		A threat to 350 jobs and 'unconstitutional' – here's Viagogo's legal memo to the State about tout laws
    537  0
    2
    		How I would fix the doomed rural broadband plan if I were the communications minister
    138  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    59,765  42
    2
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    33,465  42
    3
    		Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    31,159  168
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at some of the strangest old photos on Niall Horan's Instagram profile
    6,122  0
    2
    		Here's why Irish artists are criticising The Weeknd over lyrics in a new verse of his
    5,740  1
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan's Late Late interview reveals her struggle with self-belief
    5,698  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    Sacking of James Comey led FBI to open inquiry into Donald Trump's collusion with Russia - report
    Government shutdown becomes longest in US history
    COURTS
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    GARDAí
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    DUBLIN
    'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie