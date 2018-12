Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SHUT DOWN a growhouse at a house in Monaghan over the weekend.

During the course of the search on Saturday, Gardaí from Carrickmacross found a “highly-sophisticated” grow house on Coolshannagh Road.

Over 320 cannabis plants were seized at a mature stage of growth, and the plants have an estimated street value of €256,000 (subject to analysis).

The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.