This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda reform: Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate to be replaced

Work has been underway over the past three months to implement the recommendations.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,559 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4402794
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE GOVERNMENT HAS backed the recommendations made in a report on how to reform An Garda Síochána, and has already begun the implementation of those recommendations.

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland made 157 key recommendations, which the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has today agreed to implement in full.

As part of those recommendations, a new independent oversight body will replace the Policing Authority and the Garda Síochána Inspectorate:

“…the new independent oversight body will strengthen the existing policing oversight function of the Policing Authority and the inspection function of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate and have an expanded remit in relation to monitoring and fostering multi-agency cooperation, promoting policing standards, and promoting greater accountability at local level.”

The Garda Síochána Inspectorate aims to ensure that the resources available to the Gardaí are used effectively, and also provides advice to the Policing Authority or the Minister with regard to best policing practice.

The Policing Authority is an independent body to oversee the performance of the Garda Síochána in relation to policing services, with a key focus on public trust.

Reacting, the Policing Authority said that it looks forward to receiving the implementation plan and having an opportunity to study and review it.

“In the meantime, the Authority will continue to carry out all of its statutory functions of independently overseeing Garda performance including making senior appointments,” it added.

The process by which complaints are made about the conduct of Gardaí will also be reformed, and that work will commence on providing for body-worn cameras.

Flanagan said:

“The actions identified will transform how policing services are delivered. Most importantly, local front-line policing will be placed at the core of our police service, ensuring that Gardaí are more visible in communities.

“It will also deliver a professional, modern and effective police service that is well-managed, efficient and cost effective, properly equipped and trained, with a strong ethical core and accountable to the people.”

- with reporting from Michelle Hennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda investigation launched after body discovered in burning car
    62,117  18
    2
    		Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    51,594  320
    3
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    51,487  99
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    87  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    70,632  163
    2
    		Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    39,669  18
    3
    		Shock injury as Ireland's Henderson ruled out for up to three months
    32,068  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's a preview of the drama (and the laughs) we can expect on tonight's Love Island Christmas reunion
    7,406  0
    2
    		6 gifts for your sister that are so nice you'll want to steal them
    6,818  0
    3
    		YouTuber James Charles has asked followers to respect personal boundaries after a fan showed up at his house
    5,464  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Teen charged with murder of Anastasia Kriegel allowed to spend Christmas with grandparents
    GARDAí
    Garda reform: Policing Authority and Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na Inspectorate to be replaced
    Garda reform: Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate to be replaced
    Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of counterfeit Toyota parts following search in Monaghan
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    DUBLIN
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    COURT
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie