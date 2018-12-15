This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign

Gardaí have also commented the annual December drink driving enforcement operation.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 4:29 PM
Gardaí stopped the vehicle last night.
Image: Twitter/GardaTraffic
Gardaí stopped the vehicle last night.
Gardaí stopped the vehicle last night.
Image: Twitter/GardaTraffic

GARDAÍ CONDUCTING CHECKS of vehicles in Dublin have seized the roof sign and discs from an unlicensed taxi. 

The seizure action was taken as part of Operation Pier, a garda enforcement operation taken by officers in Pearse Street station.

Gardaí say that the vehicle, a Silver Nissan Primera, was stopped on Finglas Road last night with the driver potentially facing a €5,000 fine. 

Information on the action was passed to the Taxi Regulator.

Gardaí are also carrying out the annual Christmas anti-drink driving campaign with checkpoints in place throughout the country. 

In Limerick, gardaí said that a checkpoint testing for both alcohol and drugs saw all motorists pass. 

