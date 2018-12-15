Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign

GARDAÍ CONDUCTING CHECKS of vehicles in Dublin have seized the roof sign and discs from an unlicensed taxi.

The seizure action was taken as part of Operation Pier, a garda enforcement operation taken by officers in Pearse Street station.

Gardaí say that the vehicle, a Silver Nissan Primera, was stopped on Finglas Road last night with the driver potentially facing a €5,000 fine.

Information on the action was passed to the Taxi Regulator.

Gardaí are also carrying out the annual Christmas anti-drink driving campaign with checkpoints in place throughout the country.

In Limerick, gardaí said that a checkpoint testing for both alcohol and drugs saw all motorists pass.