This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down

The garda claims commentary on the video falsely accuses him of kicking a minor in the head.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 9 Nov 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 7,237 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330137
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A GARDA HAS brought a High Court action aimed at compelling internet giants Google to take down a Youtube video with a commentary which he claims is false, malicious and is defamatory of him.

The garda, who can’t be identified for legal reasons says he features in a Youtube video, more than three minutes long, which was taken at a public order incident in 2016 when he and other members affect an arrest.

He says in the commentary on the video he is wrongly accused of kicking a minor in the head. The audio on the clip not match and does not reflect the images displayed in the video, he claims.

The commentary on the video also wrongly accuses the garda of having “assaulted that young fella,” that he is “after kickin the head off him” and the garda has been ” boot’n him.”

The statements on the video the garda says are unfounded and without substance, and the video has impacted on him as an individual and a member of An Garda Síochána.

Identity of the poster

The garda instructed by Ken Fogarty SC and John Morrissey Bl, instructed by solicitor Damien Sheridan was informed of the video by several of his colleagues after it was posted.

He says it received almost 40,000 views and the website had dozens of comments.

The garda’s solicitors attempted to make contact with the person who posted the video clip on Youtube calling for it to be taken down.

However, Sheridan was unable to determine the identity of the poster is or what that person’s address is.

Sheridan then wrote to Youtube, which is owned by Google, demanding the video be taken down.

When the video remained published on the website the garda initiated High Court proceedings against the internet firms.

In his proceedings, the Dublin based garda seeks various order including an injunction restraining Youtube LLC and Google Ireland Ltd from refusing to remove the video from Youtube with immediate effect.

He also seeks orders directing the defendants to deliver the identity of the person who posted the video, and all other relevant contact information and details within its power and control.

The garda further seeks an injunction prohibiting the defendants from allowing any further postings by the person who put up the allegedly defamatory video on Youtube or other websites within their control.

The garda previously obtained a temporary High Court orders directing that the video be taken down, which were replaced by an undertaking in the same terms by the defendants.

However, the garda’s lawyers have claimed that it is still technically possible to view the video.

The matter returned before the High Court when a number of pre-trial motions in the case commenced before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor.

The motions relate to whether the Irish Courts have the jurisdiction to make the orders sought by the garda and if the defendants were properly served with the injunction proceedings.

The judge adjourned the motions to allow the sides to prepare further legal submissions to a date in January.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    88,040  149
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    55,114  13
    3
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    52,483  25
    Fora
    1
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    382  0
    2
    		'My twins came nine weeks early - I was checking emails on my phone by an incubator'
    104  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    33,480  137
    2
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    32,844  19
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    27,955  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    7,709  1
    2
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    6,152  4
    3
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    5,785  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
    16-year-old girl missing from Swords found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie