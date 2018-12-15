Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a cash-in-transit van was robbed at gunpoint in Glasnevin, Co Dublin yesterday.

The cash-in-transit van was making a collection from a business on Slaney Road at around 2.20pm when a white Ford Transit Connect van pulled up beside it.

One man got out of the van, while a second remained in their vehicle. The security guard was approached by the culprit with what gardaí believe to have been a handgun and took the cash box from him.

The men then fled the scene, turning right on Slaney road and up onto Langan road, where the van was later located burnt out.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, in particular, anyone who may have seen anything unusual between 1.30pm and 3pm in the Glasnevin area.

Drivers who may have been driving in the vicinity of the general Glasnevin Industrial area and have dash cam footage have also been asked to check their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.