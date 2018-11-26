This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences

The man was arrested this morning in Co Cork by Gardaí and released this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 26 Nov 2018, 10:58 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED a man who was involved in scouting in Ireland after he was arrested earlier today in relation to historic alleged sexual offences. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has said. 

The man, who is in his 70s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station, Co Cork this morning before being released without charge this evening. 

The arrest comes one week after Minister for Children Katherine Zappone revealed that there is evidence that there were as many as 71 alleged abusers at Scouting Ireland, the national scouting organisation, according to an ongoing review.

Scouting Ireland was formed after the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland and the Scout Association of Ireland merged in 2004.

The review has so far found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and of 108 alleged victims based on the work to date, with most cases dating between the 1960s and 1980s. 

It is understood that today’s arrest dates from that period and that the complaint against the man was made prior to the recent controversy. 

Speaking to the Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs last week, safeguarding expert Ian Elliott said that the latest revelations of alleged abusers have come from a number of sources including “an increasing number of people coming forward” and that he believed the number of people coming forward “will increase.”

Child and family agency Tusla has set up a dedicated helpline for anyone with concern or who wishes to make a referral on the foot of the recent revelations. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

