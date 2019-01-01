This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years

Gardaí were called to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin regarding theft allegations SEVENTEEN times since November 2016.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 9:30 PM
Temple Street University Children's Hospital, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps
Temple Street University Children's Hospital, Dublin
Temple Street University Children's Hospital, Dublin
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ WERE CALLED to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin on 17 occasions regarding theft allegations between November 2016 and October 2018, according to figures released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

That figure compares with 14 times that similar incidents were reported to Gardaí in the previous 18 months. 

The exact nature of these alleged thefts are not known yet it has been previously claimed that these incidents centre on thefts of items like toys and games. 

In 2015, a man named Philip from Donegal spoke on Today FM’s The Anton Savage Show about the number of incidents of theft at the hospital.

“This seems to be an ongoing problem in the hospital,” he said at the time. 

A range of items had been taken, that man said, including the buzzers from children’s beds.

Has society sunk that far that people are stealing the buzzers from the poor sick children in the hospitals. There has to be some explanation for it. There has to be some reason for it.

At Dublin’s Temple Street University Children’s Hospital there were 17 occasions of alleged theft between November 2015 and October 2018, according to figures released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

Of those incidents, four related to stolen money or wallets. There were five incidents of theft from a builders compound beside the hospital while two thefts related to hospital supplies. 

In addition to three recorded thefts of staff property there was also one recorded theft of an Xbox games console from a hospital ward at Temple Street hospital. 

TheJournal.ie has contacted Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin for comment in relation to the nature of alleged thefts from the hospital. 

